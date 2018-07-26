Daily Podcast: Netflix shows on Cable, Buffy, Frasier, Stoned Alone, Deadwood, Genndy Tartakovsky, Charlie’s Angels
Posted on Thursday, July 26th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 26, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista we’ll discuss the latest news, including Netflix shows on Cable, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Frasier reboots, Stoned Alone, the Deadwood movie, Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-rated animated comedy, and a new Charlie’s Angels.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘BoJack Horseman’ is Coming to Comedy Central Following Deal With Netflix
- HT: ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot May Actually Be A Sequel Series With All-New Characters
- Chris: ‘Frasier’ Reboot Being Considered by Kelsey Grammer, Because Everything Old is New Again
- HT: ‘Stoned Alone’: Ryan Reynolds is Developing an R-Rated ‘Home Alone’ Riff
- Chris: The ‘Deadwood’ Movie Is Finally, Officially Happening
- HT: ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Director Genndy Tartakovsky to Helm R-Rated Comedy for Sony
- Chris: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are ‘Charlie’s Angels’ for Director Elizabeth Banks
