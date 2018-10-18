Daily Podcast: Netflix Marvel Shows, Blumhouse, Captain Marvel, Property Brothers, Rambo & Bohemian Rhapsody
Posted on Thursday, October 18th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 18 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Netflix Marvel shows, Blumhouse, Captain Marvel, Property Brothers, Rambo, and Bohemian Rhapsody.
Opening Banter: It’s a really slow news day.
Feedback: The other day I wondered why there were so many baseball movies in the early 1990’s, and /Film listener Rob G proposed the following theory: “when you were asking why there were so many baseball movies in early 90’s, MLB rented them out in off-season 1993 and then they had a strike and without games used stadiums for revenue in 1994”
In The News:
- HT: Netflix Plans to Keep Making Marvel Shows for the Foreseeable Future
- HT: Jason Blum Apologizes for “Dumb” Comments About Female Directors
- Ben: Captain Marvel’s Comic Book Origin Story Has Been Revamped to Match the Movie
- HT: ‘It Takes Two’: The Property Brothers Are Getting Their Own Scripted Comedy Series at Fox
- Ben: Abandoned Rambo vs. Monster Movie Getting Made as Non-‘Rambo’ Movie, Sylvester Stallone Still Starring
- HT: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Early Buzz: Rami Malek Will Rock You, the Rest of the Movie Not So Much
All the other stuff you need to know:
