Daily Podcast: Movies We’re Embarrassed We Haven’t Seen Yet, Chris Rock Rebooting Saw & More
Posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Saw, Iron Man, John Carpenter, Ghostbusters, Martin Scorsese, and Evil Dead. And in the Mailbag, we’ll talk about movies we are embarrassed we haven’t seen yet.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Saw’ Reboot Coming From Chris Rock (Yes, That Chris Rock)
- HT: Bruce Campbell Teases More ‘Evil Dead,’ But Without Ash Williams
- Chris: John Carpenter Would ‘Love to Make a Little Horror Film’ Again
- HT: The Real Mandarin Will Show Up At Some Point in the MCU, Kevin Feige Confirms
- Chris: Martin Scorsese Is Obsessing Over the “Youthification” CGI in ‘The Irishman’
- HT: Bill Murray Open to Appearing in Jason Reitman’s New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel
In The Mailbag: Kolin from San José writes in: “What are some movies you’re embarrassed you haven’t seen yet?”
