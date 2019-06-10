Daily Podcast: Mindy Kaling’s Ms. Marvel, Dark Phoenix, Steven Spielberg’s Quibi Show, and More
Posted on Monday, June 10th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the June 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the troubles with Dark Phoenix, Mindy Kaling talking with Marvel Studios about Ms. Marvel, Fox’s abandoned X-Men vs Fantastic Four film, Steven Spielberg writing a new show for the upcoming streaming service Quibi, and more.
Opening banter:
In The News:
- Chris – ‘Dark Phoenix’ Production Problems Come to Light as Latest ‘X-Men’ Film Flops at the Box Office
- Ben – Here’s What Fox’s Abandoned X-Men vs Fantastic Four Movie Would Have Been About
- HT – Mindy Kaling Confirms She’s Discussed a ‘Ms. Marvel’ Project with Marvel Studios
- Chris – ‘Blair Witch’ Video Game Will Take Players Back to Burkittsville
- HT – GKIDS Acquires Its First Chinese Animated Film ‘White Snake’ For U.S. Distribution
- Chris – ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Cast Adds Geena Davis, Much to Everyone’s Delight
- Chris – Steven Spielberg Quibi Series Will Be “Creepy” and “Super Scary”, So Hide the Kids
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.