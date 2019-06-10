On the June 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the troubles with Dark Phoenix, Mindy Kaling talking with Marvel Studios about Ms. Marvel, Fox’s abandoned X-Men vs Fantastic Four film, Steven Spielberg writing a new show for the upcoming streaming service Quibi, and more.

Opening banter:

In The News:

Steven Spielberg Quibi Series Will Be “Creepy” and “Super Scary”, So Hide the Kids

GKIDS Acquires Its First Chinese Animated Film ‘White Snake’ For U.S. Distribution

‘Blair Witch’ Video Game Will Take Players Back to Burkittsville

Here’s What Fox’s Abandoned X-Men vs Fantastic Four Movie Would Have Been About

‘Dark Phoenix’ Production Problems Come to Light as Latest ‘X-Men’ Film Flops at the Box Office

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!