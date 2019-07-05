Daily Podcast: ‘Midsommar’ Spoiler Review and Interviews with Ari Aster, Will Poulter, and Jack Reynor
Posted on Friday, July 5th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On a special edition of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion of writer/director Ari Aster‘s new film, Midsommar. Then, you’ll hear interviews with Aster and actors Will Poulter and Jack Reynor.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- A spoiler-filled chat about Midsommar
- Ari Aster (spoiler-free and full spoilers)
- Will Poulter
- Jack Reynor
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Midsommar’ Review: A Disturbing, and Surprisingly Hilarious, Horror Film from the Director of ‘Hereditary’
