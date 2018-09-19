On the September 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Marvel tv shows, Avengers 4, a VHS festival, Space Jam 2, and the Child’s Play reboot. And in Our Feature Presentation, Chris will give us his reaction to The House With A Clock In Its Walls and Ben attended a preview event for The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter has been busy working on an article hitting the site tomorrow.

In The News:

In our Feature Presentation:

All the other stuff you need to know: