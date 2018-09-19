Daily Podcast: Marvel TV Shows, Avengers 4, Space Jam 2, Child’s Play, House With A Clock In Its Walls, Girl in the Spider’s Web
Posted on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Marvel tv shows, Avengers 4, a VHS festival, Space Jam 2, and the Child’s Play reboot. And in Our Feature Presentation, Chris will give us his reaction to The House With A Clock In Its Walls and Ben attended a preview event for The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Peter has been busy working on an article hitting the site tomorrow.
In The News:
- Chris: Disney Streaming Service to Feature Loki and Scarlet Witch TV Shows
- Ben: Is There A Big ‘Avengers 4’ Clue in This Photo Or Are The Directors Trolling Us?
- Chris: Alamo Drafthouse Launches VHStival, Celebrating the Glory Days of VHS
- Ben: ‘Space Jam 2’ Still Happening, Will Be Produced by Ryan Coogler
- Chris: ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Lands Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry
In our Feature Presentation:
- Chris – ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ Review: Eli Roth’s Family-Friendly Frightfest Unfortunately Flounders
- Ben – ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’: Claire Foy and Fede Alvarez Talk About Their Take on Lisbeth Salander as a “Feminist Batman”
All the other stuff you need to know:
