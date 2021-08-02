On the August 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor and senior writer Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the Lord of the Rings tv series, What If and the Monsterverse.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.