Daily Podcast: ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series, Marvel’s ‘What If…’ & The Monsterverse
Posted on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor and senior writer Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the Lord of the Rings tv series, What If and the Monsterverse.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Will Return Audiences to Middle-earth in 2022; See the First Image Here
- Talk about Jeremy’s The ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series is Teasing a Key Location – Let’s Break It Down
- Brad: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Early Buzz: Surprising Twists and Thrilling Action Shine in This MCU Remix
- Ben (og Jack): Monsterverse Writer Max Borenstein Wants a Godzilla and Kong Movie Without Any Pesky Humans
- Brad: How Does Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Fit Into the Larger Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Ben (og Danielle): One ‘What If…?’ Storyline Was Rejected Because it was “Half the Plot” of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.