Daily Podcast: Let’s Take A Look At Quibi’s Launch Line-Up Of Shows
Posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 27, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss Quibi’s first-month line-up.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Everything Coming to Quibi in April, Including ’50 States of Fright’, ‘Dishmantled’, and Much More
- Quibi Offering 90-Day Free Trial For Potential Subscribers
All the other stuff you need to know:
