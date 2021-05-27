Posted on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 by Ben Pearson

On the May 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Kraven the Hunter casting, Secret Invasion casting, Evil Dead Rise, and Zack Snyder’s continual desire to make The Dark Knight Returns.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Zack Snyder Still Wants to Adapt ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, But Without Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Headed to HBO Max, Will Take the Franchise Out of the Woods and Into the City

‘Kraven the Hunter’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast as the Spider-Man Villain in Sony’s Upcoming Movie

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

