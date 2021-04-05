Daily Podcast: Knives Out Sequels, DC Movies Canceled, Laika’s Seventeen, Avatar 2 & Justice League
Posted on Monday, April 5th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Knives Out sequels, DC Movies canceled, Laika’s Seventeen, Avatar 2, and Justice League.
Opening Banter: How was everyone’s April fools Day?
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘Knives Out 3’ Heading to Netflix With Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig Both Returning
- HT: Laika is Expanding to Live-Action for the First Time With Thriller ‘Seventeen’
- Chris: James Cameron Almost Fired His ‘Avatar’ Sequel Writers Room
- HT: Only 36% of Viewers Finished ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League in its first week
- Chris: ‘New Gods’ and ‘Aquaman’ Spin-Off ‘The Trench’ Canceled by Warner Bros.
All the other stuff you need to know:
