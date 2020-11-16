Daily Podcast: Justice League, Scorpion King, Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan, Short Circuit, Lilo & Stich and Judd Apatow
Posted on Monday, November 16th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista and to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Justice League, Scorpion King, Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan, Short Circuit, Lilo & Stich, and Judd Apatow.
In The News:
- Ben: Zack Snyder’s Ideal ‘Justice League’ is Black & White and in IMAX, Possibly Split Into Two Movies
- Chris (og HT): ‘The Scorpion King’ is Being Resurrected by Dwayne Johnson, Will Be Set in Modern Day
- Ben (og Brad): ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Could Hit Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, But Warner Bros. Hasn’t Decided
- Chris: Christopher Nolan is Fine With You Watching Christopher Nolan Movies On Your Phone, So We Can All Stop Talking About That Now
- Ben: Christopher Nolan Says Other Directors Have Called to Complain About His Sound Mixing
- Chris: ‘Short Circuit’ Remake Being Developed Yet Again
- Ben: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Film to be Directed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Helmer Jon M. Chu
- Ben: Judd Apatow Heads to Netflix for Comedy Set During the Pandemic
