Daily Podcast: John Wick, Avengers: Endgame, Infinity Saga, Incredible Hulk, Star Wars, Watchmen & Devs
Posted on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including John Wick spin-off, Avengers: Endgame, Infinity Saga, Incredible Hulk and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And in Our Feature Presentation, writer Hoai-Tran Bui will join us to talk about New York Comic Con, and specifically Watchmen and Devs.
Opening Banter: Ben is back!
In The News:
- Ben: ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off Film ‘Ballerina’ to Be Helmed By ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ Director Len Wiseman
- Chris: Robert Downey Jr. Declined to Campaign for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Best Actor Oscar
- Ben (og Brad): Marvel’s Infinity Saga Box Set of All 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Will Set You Back a Pretty Penny
- Chris: Edward Norton Originally Pitched Marvel Two ‘Incredible Hulk’ Movies
- Ben (og Brad): Why Does ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Merchandise Have Rose Purposely Removed from Images?
- Ben: Disney to Utilize New Tool That Checks Its Film and TV Scripts for Gender Bias
In Our Feature Presentation: Hoai-Tran Bui joins us to talk about NYCC.
- HT: ‘Watchmen’ Pilot First Reactions Are Vague But Overwhelmingly Positive
- HT: HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ May Only Be One Season, Damon Lindelof Suggests [New York Comic-Con 2019]
- HT: Alex Garland’s Stunningly Ambitious ‘Devs’ Will Only Be One Season, But the ‘Annihilation’ Director Hints at More [New York Comic-Con 2019]
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.