The Watchmen pilot has screened at New York Comic-Con, and even though everyone was told to not tweet about it, everyone is tweeting about it anyway. So there are two common threads here: people saying, “I’m not allowed to talk about this!”, followed by those same people saying, “…but, wow!” In other words: the pilot is apparently great, but that’s all you’re going to get out of people for now. See some of the Watchmen pilot first reactions below. 

Who watches the Watchmen pilot? The audience at New York Comic-Con, that’s who. The crowd attending the panel got the first look at the first episode of Damon Lindelof‘s new take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons‘ iconic comic. Our own Hoai-Tran Bui was there, and shared her reaction:

Sounds promising. And what does the rest of the crowd have to say? Let’s look, shall we?

That’s a hell of a lot of positivity. Are there any negative thoughts out there? We’ve scoured the internet and haven’t found a single one. Of course, it’s again worth noting that this is a very early reaction, and full reviews are still embargoed. But the general consensus is that people are loving what they saw in this first episode, and that bodes well for audiences.

Watchmen “takes place in an alternative, contemporary reality in the United States, in which masked vigilantes became outlawed due to their violent methods. Despite this, some gather around in order to start a revolution while others are out to stop it before it is too late, as a greater question rises above them all; who watches the Watchmen?”

Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jacob Ming-Trent, Frances Fisher, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, Hong Chau, and James Wolk all star in Watchmen, which premieres on HBO October 20, 2019. Time to start getting hyped.

