Daily Podcast: JJ Abrams Defends Star Wars, Black Widow, DMZ, Quentin Tarantino, Clerks 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi & Stranger Things 4
Posted on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including a DMZ tv series, a Quentin Tarantino novel, Clerks 3, JJ Abrams defending Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Stranger Things 4.
In The News:
- Chris: Quentin Tarantino is Writing a Novel About a World War II Vet Who Learns to Love Foreign Movies
- Brad: Kevin Smith Assures Us ‘Clerks 3’ Is Back In Business with a Whole New Script
- Chris: J.J. Abrams Defends Bringing Palpatine Back For ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
- Brad: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Has Found the Director It’s Looking For With Deborah Chow
- Chris: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals We’re Not In Hawkins Anymore
- Brad: Ava DuVernay Turning DC’s ‘DMZ’ Comic Book into a Series for HBO Max
- Jacob: ‘Black Widow’ Set Photos Reveal the Return of William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross
