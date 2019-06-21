Wyatt C writes in “ I’m surprised this didn’t come up at all during the discussions of great prequel movies because this is not only a good prequel movie but a good prequel trilogy. It is the Planet of the Apes trilogy kicked off by Rupert Wyatt’s Rise and concluded with Matt Reeves Dawn and War.”

Bill G writes in “Rogue One is a Good prequel. It’s a solid standalone movie. and that’s also what makes it a great prequel. It has its own story, but actually enhances the viewing of A New Hope. That’s what makes it good. It doesn’t try to explain every tiny little thing about a character we were previously introduced to (eg Solo) or explanations of a monster that doesn’t need a complex origin story (eg Alien: Covenant). Neither of which needed to be explained. The movie takes a small, important, interesting detail and builds its own narrative around it with some notable, well-known characters playing their bit parts that advance the narrative without overdoing it. Best, Bill”

Iain from Washington DC writes in “Hi /Film Daily crew, I’ve been listening to the show most days for at least the past year. I had a few ideas I think you should consider in your quest for a “good” prequel movie:

-Rise/Dawn/War of the Planet of the Apes

That’s all I can think of for now! Keep up the great work, and thanks for giving us a great daily show (amazingly, with no ads!)”