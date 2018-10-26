On the October 26 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran BuiandChris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Clueless, My Hero Academia, Mice and Mystics, Boba Fett, American Vandal, Film Struck, Streaming Services and The Jinx.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotifyand all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSSURL if you need it).

In The News:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: