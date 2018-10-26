Daily Podcast: Hollywood Is Canceling Everything But Remaking Clueless? The Morality of Watching True Crime
Posted on Friday, October 26th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 26 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran BuiandChris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Clueless, My Hero Academia, Mice and Mystics, Boba Fett, American Vandal, Film Struck, Streaming Services and The Jinx.
In The News:
- HT: DreamWorks is Turning ‘Mice and Mystics’ Board Game Into an Animated Movie
- Chris: As If! ‘Clueless’ Remake in the Works for Some Reason
- HT: ‘My Hero Academia’ May Be Getting Turned into a Live-Action Movie
- Ben: Lucasfilm’s Boba Fett Movie is 100% Dead, Says Kathleen Kennedy
- Chris: Is ‘Arrested Development’ Ending on Netflix? We Can Only Hope
- HT: ‘American Vandal’ Canceled By Netflix, But It Could Find Life Elsewhere
- Chris: FilmStruck Shutting Down Next Month Because We Can’t Have Nice Things
- Ben: Streaming Services Are Destroying Hollywood’s Middle Class
- Ben: ‘All Good Things’ DVD Commentary Might Be Used as Evidence Against ‘The Jinx’ Subject in Court
