On the August 27, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to read some responses in the Mail Bag and talk about the latest film and tv news, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney’s Streaming service, Big Trouble In Little China remake, Star Wars Episode 9, and The Russo Brothers next film.

In The Mail Bag: Last week we talked briefly about the worst films we’ve seen this year (so far) and asked if there were any that we missed. Here are your responses:

Brian from Wichita, Kansas says “As a huge horror movie fan, there have been some spectacular experiences in 2018 such as A Quiet Place, some disappointments like Winchester and some rotten apples like Truth or Dare. This being said, I give the RottenPasta award to Slender Man. So much urban legend potential to bring this story to life but alas, this movie has weak dialogue, bland cinematography and worst of all, it isn’t scary. My biggest disappointment of the year so far. “

Matt from Connecticut says “ I saw SUPERFLY with my MoviePass. What a steaming pile. Amateurish, terribly written and acted, with the most ridiculous, adolescent fantasy sex scene I’ve ever seen. Pure garbage. ”

Chase D from Ohio says “ So I just checked my Letterboxd diary for 2018 and it is telling me that I’ve seen 99 movies already… wow. Haha. 78 unique movies, and these are the ones I scored a 4/10 or worse: – Proud Mary – Death Wish – The 15:17 to Paris – A Wrinkle in Time – Super Troopers 2 – Overboard – Life of the Party – Action Point And the winner of the worst scored movie of 2018 (so far) for me, with a 2/10, was Gotti. And I will be honest and say that the score is biased. It was filmed in my hometown, I worked on it, and I even was a background extra and made it into the final cut! So.. a 2/10 is probably too high, but I saw myself on a movie screen so sue me. ??”

Will M says “ This past weekend I watched Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. It was absolutely brutal. As an S. Craig Zahler fan, man was I disappointed. ”

Sean from Missouri writes “I just wanted to chime in with my picks for the worst movies of the year. I haven’t seen a ton of movies this year but so far for me, it was definitely Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure and The Meg, hands down. The former had me questioning what I have been doing with my life, and the latter had me welcoming the sweet release of death. Also, since Brad mentioned Netflix movies, I haven’t seen very many at all but that new John Woo movie was pretty awful. I actually didn’t hate The Cloverfield Paradox as much as some people. I mean, it was bad but it was just kind of like “meh, whatever” bad. Anyway, I really enjoy the podcast and I have been listening almost since you guys started it. Hope you are doing well!”

In The News:

