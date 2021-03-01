Daily Podcast: Golden Globes Winners, Superman Reboot, Doctor Strange 2, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Terminator & More
Posted on Monday, March 1st, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelisa to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the Golden Globes winners, Superman Reboot, Doctor Strange 2, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Terminator & More.
In The News:
- Brad: 2021 Golden Globes Winners: ‘Nomadland’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, ‘Ted Lasso’ & More Take Big Awards
- How was the show?
- Who were the big winners?
- Who were the big losers?
- Chris: ‘Superman’ Reboot Coming From Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and Producer J.J. Abrams
- Who should play superman?
- Brad (og HT): Ryan Coogler Once Pitched a ‘Coming to America’ Sequel to Eddie Murphy
- Ben: Bruce Campbell Heavily Implies That He’s in ‘Doctor Strange 2’
- What role might Campbell play?
- Ben: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Ending to Feature a “Massive Cliffhanger”
- Will we ever get the sequel?
- Chris: ‘Terminator’ Anime Series Headed to Netflix With ‘The Batman’ Writer Mattson Tomlin
- What will this be about?
