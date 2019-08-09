Daily Podcast: Gemini Man, Tarantino Horror Film, G.I. Joe, and Harold & Kumar 4
Posted on Friday, August 9th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a reaction to some Gemini Man footage, whether or not Harold and Kumar 4 is a good idea, a possible Quentin Tarantino horror film, and a new G.I. Joe movie in the works.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT – Watching Extended ‘Gemini Man’ Footage is Like Seeing a Lost Young Will Smith Performance
- Brad (og Fred) – There’s an Idea for ‘Harold and Kumar 4’, Says Kal Penn [TCA 2019]
- HT – Quentin Tarantino’s 10th Film Could Be Horror if He Comes Up with a “Terrific” Story
- Jacob – New ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie in the Works From ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Writers
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.