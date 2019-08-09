On the August 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a reaction to some Gemini Man footage, whether or not Harold and Kumar 4 is a good idea, a possible Quentin Tarantino horror film, and a new G.I. Joe movie in the works.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

New ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie in the Works From ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Writers

Quentin Tarantino’s 10th Film Could Be Horror if He Comes Up with a “Terrific” Story

There’s an Idea for ‘Harold and Kumar 4’, Says Kal Penn [TCA 2019]

Watching Extended ‘Gemini Man’ Footage is Like Seeing a Lost Young Will Smith Performance

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

