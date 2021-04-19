

On the April 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Furiosa, Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Cinderella, and the Oscars.

In The News:

The 2021 Oscars Will Shake Up the Awards Show Format and “Feel Like a Movie,” According to Steven Soderbergh

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Are Making a Live-Action Disney Movie About Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters

Alfred Molina Talks Return as Doc Ock for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Including Digital De-Aging

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson Wants to Direct an Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Budget is $465 Million for Season One Alone

‘Furiosa’ Tells a Story That Spans Years, Will Be Australia’s Biggest Production Yet

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!