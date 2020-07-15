Daily Podcast: Fletch, Stephen King, The Matrix Sequels, Film Festivals, Movie Theaters & Film Production
Posted on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 15, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Fletch, Stephen King, The Matrix sequels, film festivals, movie theaters and film production.
In The News:
- Chris: Telluride Film Festival Canceled For 2020
- Peter: Did you expect this to happen?
- Brad: New Jersey Judge Denies AMC, Cinemark, Regal & Theatre Owners Request to Allow Movie Theater Reopening
- Chris: Movie Theaters in California and Hong Kong Closing Again
- Peter: What does this mean for Tenet and Mulan?
- Brad: Hollywood Movie and TV Production Restart May Be Delayed By New Tiered Coronavirus Testing
- Peter: When do you think the first production will restart in Hollywood?
- Chris: ‘Fletch’ Reboot From ‘Superbad’ Director Greg Mottola Will Star Jon Hamm
- Peter: What did you think of Fletch?
- Chris: New Stephen King Movies in the Works From Ben Stiller, Darren Aronofsky
- Peter: Which of these stories do you think might make good movies?
- Brad (og HT): ‘The Matrix’ Cinematographer Blames Stanley Kubrick for Why the Sequels Are So “Mind-Numbing”
- Peter: What are your thoughts on The Matrix sequels?
Other Articles Mentioned:
