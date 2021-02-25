On the February 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a slew of updates about Paramount+ ranging from pricing info to original content and more.

Nickelodeon Launches Avatar Studios, Dedicated to Expanding the ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Universe

Paramount+ Subscription Price Will Cost Less Than CBS All Access, But With a Catch

‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, and More Will Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Debut

‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel and New ‘Pet Semetary’ Prequel Headed Straight to Paramount+

Paramount+ TV Shows: ‘The Italian Job’, ‘Fatal Attraction’, and More Are Becoming Streaming Series

