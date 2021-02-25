Daily Podcast: Everything You Need to Know About Paramount+
Posted on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a slew of updates about Paramount+ ranging from pricing info to original content and more.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Ben) Paramount+ TV Shows: ‘The Italian Job’, ‘Fatal Attraction’, and More Are Becoming Streaming Series
- (Chris) ‘Halo’ TV Series Moves From Showtime to Paramount+
- (Chris) ‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel and New ‘Pet Semetary’ Prequel Headed Straight to Paramount+
- (Brad) ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, and More Will Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Debut
- (HT) Paramount+ Subscription Price Will Cost Less Than CBS All Access, But With a Catch
- (HT) Nickelodeon Launches Avatar Studios, Dedicated to Expanding the ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Universe
