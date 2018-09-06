Daily Podcast: Everything We Learned About Captain Marvel, Chewbacca’s Diet, Bond 25, Swamp Thing, The Nun, Captain Planet
Posted on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Captain Planet, Solo, Bond 25, Swamp Thing, The Nun, and Captain Marvel.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Ben: Glen Powell is Writing a “Dark and Irreverent” ‘Captain Planet’ Movie
- Ben: ‘Solo’ Novelization Reveals If Chewbacca Has Actually Eaten Humans
- Ben: ‘Bond 25’ Director Search Heats Up, Eon and MGM Add Two More Contenders
- Ben: ‘Swamp Thing’ Pilot To Be Directed by ‘Live Free or Die Hard Director Len Wiseman
- Brad: ‘The Nun’ Early Buzz: A Weak Entry in the ‘Conjuring’ Universe Offers Jump Scares and Little Else
- Brad gives us the cliff notes on Captain Marvel news:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.