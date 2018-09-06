On the September 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Captain Planet, Solo, Bond 25, Swamp Thing, The Nun, and Captain Marvel.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: