Daily Podcast: Elm Street, Friday the 13th, MoviePass, Luke Cage, Indiana Jones, House of Cards, & Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Posted on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 23 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including: Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, MoviePass, Luke Cage, Indiana Jones at Disney World, House of Cards, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
Opening Banter: We have 4 days of news to catch up on, so let’s get to it!
In The News:
- HT: ‘Halloween’ Slashes Box Office Records, Has Biggest Opening Weekend for a Slasher Film
- HT: Robert Englund Says He Could Do One More Freddy Krueger Movie
- Chris: ‘Friday the 13th’ Could be Resurrected by LeBron James
- HT: MoviePass is Getting Spun Off Into Its Own Separate Company to Avoid Bankruptcy
- Chris: Now ‘Luke Cage’ is Canceled at Netflix, Apparently No Longer Bulletproof
- HT: Indiana Jones Land Possibly Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park
- HT: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Date Pushed Back to June 2020
- Chris: ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Review: The Final Season is the Best It’s Been in Years
- HT: Guillermo del Toro’s Long-Awaited ‘Pinocchio’ Will Finally Become a Real Stop-Motion Movie at Netflix
