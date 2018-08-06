On the August 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to in another edition of Water Cooler Monday.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Ben visited Scum & Villainy cantina in Hollywood Brad finally tracked down the sexy, injured Ian Malcolm Funko POP at Target. Jacob started listening to the latest episode of Hardcore History and found a new podcast called The Lovecraft Geek .



What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Erik Larson’s Thunderstruck Jacob started reading Go Team Venture: The Art and Making of The Venture Bros. and is working to get caught up on his unread comic book stack (quick recommendations: Maestros , Black Magick , Deadly Class , Batman ).



What we’ve been Watching : Hoai-Tran saw Christopher Robin and Eighth Grade , caught up with the newest episodes of Terrace House . Ben watched Deep Cover and started Orange is the New Black season 6 Jacob has been rewatching The Venture Bros. to prepare for the new season. Brad watched Set It Up and PS I Love You .



What we’ve been Eating : Jacob discovered they have French toast sticks at Sonic and now his life is ruined. Brad picked up Rocky Road Trip Oreos and Lay’s Deep Dish Pizza chips.



What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played the massive board game Rising Sun and has been preparing for a Scum and Villainy campaign. Hoai-Tran is now completely caught up with all the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery updates and doesn’t know what to do with her life.



/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.