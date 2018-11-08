On the November 8, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including an unmade Stanley Kubrick screenplay, a Jonny Quest movie, Watchmen tv show news, ILM goes to the small screen and Pacific Rim is getting a Netflix anime series. And in another edition of Advice Corner with Chris, we will find out if an aspiring filmmaker needs to move to Hollywood to pursue his dreams.

Response to the last edition: Gabe from Richmond Va writes in: This question of when to show kids certain movies jarred a memory loose. My mother took my brother and I to see Ghost when I was 9 and he was 7. Yes, Ghost the Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg vehicle. At this point I had seen all the star wars movies, Indiana Jones, gremlins, etc. Ghost scared the shit out of me because of the frank display of death. It just terrified me. For what seemed like a month I tried to sleep with the lights on because the deaths in the movie haunted me. Eventually I got over it, but damn it broke my 9 year old brain for a few months. Thanks for the segment!” Kevin H writes in “Good advice on the show. The part you missed is that no matter what you show the child, be ready to answer any questions. Sometimes it can be a great to teach a lesson even if your just an uncle that they see once a week. For example the movie Eighth Grade. Even though its rated R it’s a great tool to educate kids. “

Nicholas E from Chicago Heights, IL writes in “Hey, I wanted to get your thoughts on something that’s been weighing on my mind for the past year. To give some back story, I’m an aspiring filmmaker , probably like a good portion of your listeners. I spend a lot of free time writing/outlining full length scripts that I feel strongly about. Within the past few years I’ve co-written and co-directed a short film with a great team of actors and crew, and I directed a documentary I made for a loved one. Since then, my main collaborator h as made the move out West to pursue his passion in filmmaking by going to school. And I guess my question is, with all of the risks that come from moving across the country, finding a new job, finding a place to live, etc. do you think it’s something worth doing? Or do you think I should stay home, focus on my writing, and try to find a group out here in Illinois to work on a full length film with? I’m not completely sold on film school, but I’m not opposed to it. My main concern is being able to the cost of living while while trying to peruse very costly goals. I hope my question made sense, but I think this Advice Corner is pretty cool and entertaining. Much love –

The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.

