On the August 29, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Joker casting, Amazon’s future movie plans, Rotten Tomatoes, Thriller in 3D, Wile E Coyote, and First Man early buzz.

  • Jesse from Michigan writes in “Hey Peter and the gang,  In reference to the Disney streaming service price in yesterday’s episode and everyone thinking $6 was too low…  You realize the other streaming services have to license the content, which is part of the price that you’re paying for as a customer. With Disney, they already own the content they’re streaming. ANY revenue from the service is just gravy for them, they don’t need to charge an arm and a leg. And at that price, who wouldn’t subscribe?”

 

