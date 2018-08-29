Daily Podcast: Disney Streaming, Joker, Amazon, Rotten Tomatoes, Thriller, Wile E Coyote, First Man
Posted on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 29, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Joker casting, Amazon’s future movie plans, Rotten Tomatoes, Thriller in 3D, Wile E Coyote, and First Man early buzz.
In The Mail Bag:
- Jesse from Michigan writes in “Hey Peter and the gang, In reference to the Disney streaming service price in yesterday’s episode and everyone thinking $6 was too low… You realize the other streaming services have to license the content, which is part of the price that you’re paying for as a customer. With Disney, they already own the content they’re streaming. ANY revenue from the service is just gravy for them, they don’t need to charge an arm and a leg. And at that price, who wouldn’t subscribe?”
In The News:
- Ben: Alec Baldwin Joins Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ Movie, Rumored to Play Thomas Wayne [Updated]
- HT: Amazon Might Develop Original Movies With Sony and Paramount, Amazon Streaming May Get Ads
- Ben: Rotten Tomatoes Adding New Voices to Tomatometer, Focusing on Inclusion and New Media Platforms
- HT: Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller 3D’ is Getting an IMAX Theatrical Release For the First Time Ever
- Ben: Wile E. Coyote Movie In The Works at Warner Bros.
- HT: ‘First Man’ Early Buzz: Critics Are Over the Moon For Damien Chazelle’s “Revelatory” Biopic
Other articles mentioned:
- Disney has to get a whopping 32 million subscribers for its Netflix competitor to break even, according to UBS
All the other stuff you need to know:
