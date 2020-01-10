On the January 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Doctor Strange 2 losing its director, Warner Bros using AI to decide movies to greenlight and a Parasite HBO series.

In The News:

A ‘Parasite’ Limited Series is Coming to HBO For Some Reason, But Will It Be a Sequel or a Remake?

Warner Bros. Will Use Artificial Intelligence to Help Decide Which Movies to Greenlight

Scott Derrickson Will No Longer Direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!