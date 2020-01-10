Daily Podcast: Director Leaves Doctor Strange 2, Using AI to Greenlight Movies, Parasite HBO series
Posted on Friday, January 10th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Doctor Strange 2 losing its director, Warner Bros using AI to decide movies to greenlight and a Parasite HBO series.
In The News:
- Ben: Scott Derrickson Will No Longer Direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
- Ben: Warner Bros. Will Use Artificial Intelligence to Help Decide Which Movies to Greenlight
- Ben: A ‘Parasite’ Limited Series is Coming to HBO For Some Reason, But Will It Be a Sequel or a Remake?
