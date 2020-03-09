Daily Podcast: Coronavirus & The Film Industry, Onward, Universal Monsters, The Mandalorian, Ava DuVernay and Quibi
Posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including SXSW, Onward, Universal Monsters, The Mandalorian, Ava DuVernay and Quibi.
Opening Banter: Peter is back from Florida.
In The News:
- Brad: SXSW Officially Canceled by the City of Austin Due to Coronavirus Precautions
- Brad: The Cost of Canceling SXSW Could Keep the Festival from Returning in 2021
- Ben: ‘Onward’ Had the Lowest Box Office Opening for a Pixar Film Since 2015’s ‘The Good Dinosaur’
- Chris: New Universal Monster Movie Being Developed by James Wan
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Bringing Back Dave Filoni to Direct Again
- Ben: Ava DuVernay to Adapt ‘Wings of Fire’ Into an Animated Series
- Chris: Quibi Offering 90-Day Free Trial For Potential Subscribers
