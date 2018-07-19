On the July 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what they saw on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

At Comic-Con 2018:

Jacob Hall shares his reactions to what he saw at ScareDiego, New Line’s event previewing It: Chapter 2, The Nun, andThe Curse of Llorona .

. Brad Oman talks about the Laika Experience and how the stop motion animation studio is pushing the technology with their latest film Missing Link .

and how the stop motion animation studio is pushing the technology with their latest film . Chris Evangelista talks about what it’s like to be at Comic-Con for the first time ever.

