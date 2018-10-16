On the October 16 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Chuck Wendig, The Flash, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Flintstones, Iron Fist, Dracula, Fox, and Searching.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Chris’ Corner is coming soon.

In The News:

In The Spoiler Room:

All the other stuff you need to know: