Daily Podcast: Chuck Wendig, The Flash, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Flintstones, Iron Fist, Dracula, TV Commercials & Searching
Posted on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 16 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Chuck Wendig, The Flash, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Flintstones, Iron Fist, Dracula, Fox, and Searching.
Opening Banter: Chris’ Corner is coming soon.
In The News:
- Ben: Marvel Fires ‘Star Wars’ Comic Writer Chuck Wendig Because of His Social Media “Negativity”
- HT: ‘The Flash’ Movie Has Been Delayed Again, May Not Come Out Until 2021
- Chris: New ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Scooby-Doo’ and ‘Flintstones’ Movies in the Works
- Ben: ‘Iron Fist’ Canceled at Netflix, But the Marvel Series May Not Be Dead
- HT: ‘Dracula’ Series From ‘Sherlock’ Creators Coming to Netflix, BBC
- Chris: Fox Testing Extra Long and Extra Short Commercials During Fall Sunday Lineup
In The Spoiler Room:
