On the July 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Mandalorian, Rocky, NBCUniversal, Hellboy, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Watchmen and movie theaters.
In The News:
- Brad: Jon Favreau Reveals the Advice George Lucas Gave Him While Shooting ‘The Mandalorian’
- Chris: Sylvester Stallone Refuses to Let the Past Die, Wants Another ‘Rocky’ Sequel and Maybe Even a Prequel
- Ben: NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service to Debut in April, Taking a Different Approach Than Its Competitors
- Brad: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Hellboy 3’ Could Have Been Turned into a Comic, But Mike Mignola Refused
- Chris: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Could’ve Starred Tom Cruise if Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Weren’t Available
- Ben (og Fred): HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Has a New Celebrity President But No Internet [TCA 2019]
- Brad: Movie Theaters Considering Variable and Dynamic Pricing Models After Success of Discount Tuesdays
