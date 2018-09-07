Daily Podcast: Burt Reynolds, Michael Giacchino, Zelda Theme Park, Avengers 4, Alamo Drafthouse, Michael Moore & Darth Maul
Posted on Friday, September 7th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 7, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Burt Reynolds, Michael Giacchino, Zelda Theme Park, Avengers 4, Alamo Drafthouse, Michael Moore and Darth Maul.
In The News:
- Ben: Burt Reynolds, Star of ‘Boogie Nights’ and ‘Smokey and the Bandit’, Has Died at 82
- HT: Michael Giacchino Directed a Short Film Starring Patton Oswalt and Ben Schwartz That is Playing at Fantastic Fest
- Ben: A Zelda-Themed Land Could be Coming to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- HT: ‘Avengers 4’ Is Still A Work In Progress As It Heads Into Reshoots, Mark Ruffalo Says
- Ben: Alamo Drafthouse Opening Theaters in Los Angeles and Manhattan in 2019
- HT: ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Early Buzz: Michael Moore Goes After Trump in His Most Powerful Documentary Yet
In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Darth Maul Actor Ray Park Talks About Shooting That Cameo and Teaches Us Some Lightsaber Moves
