Daily Podcast: Blade Director, Kevin Smith Making Clerks 3, Black Widow’s Credits Scene & Loki Season 2
Posted on Monday, July 19th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Clerks 3, Black Widow and Loki.
In The News:
- Chris: Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Finds Its Director in Bassam Tariq
- Brad (og Jeremy): ‘Clerks III’ is Officially Happening, With Kevin Smith Turning His Convenience Store Characters Into Filmmakers
- Brad: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Makes a Surprise Slam Dunk at the Weekend Box Office
- Peter (og Jeremy): ‘Black Widow’ Suffers Worst Box Office Drop in MCU History, Theater Owners Blame Disney+
- Brad (og Vanessa): ‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Will Not Return for Season 2
- Who should direct season 2?
Spoilers
- Brad: ‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Had a Hand in Casting New MCU Big Bad Jonathan Majors
- Brad (og Shania): What Exactly is Mysterious MCU Character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Doing? Kevin Feige Has a Hint
- Brad: ‘Black Widow’ Could’ve Featured an Iron Man or Hawkeye Cameo, But “She Doesn’t Need the Boys”
