Daily Podcast: Black Panther 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Predator, Wonder Woman 1984, Disney, Scream and Transformers
Posted on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Black Panther 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Predator, Wonder Woman 1984, Disney, Scream and Transformers.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Start Filming in July 2021, Adds ‘Narco: Mexico’ Actor to Cast
- Who might he be playing?
- Chris: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Will Feel Like a New ‘Avengers’ Sequel
- What do you think this could mean?
- Ben: Universal and Cinemark Strike a Deal for Shortened Theatrical Window – Here’s What You Need to Know
- Mention: Nearly 700 Movie Theaters Closed Over the Weekend, Making for a Dispiriting Pre-Thanksgiving Box Office Haul
- Chris: New ‘Predator’ Movie Coming From ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Director Dan Trachtenberg
- Ben: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Hit Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day
- Will marvel follow suit?
- Ben (og HT): Disney Might Be Pushing Premieres of Live-Action Remakes ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Cruella’ to Disney+
- Is this a grand shift or does disney maybe have less confidence in these particular films?
- Chris: New ‘Scream’ Movie Will Pay Respect to the Previous Four Films
- What is this movie?
- Ben (og Brad): ‘Transformers’ Franchise Embarking on a New Course with ‘Creed II’ Director Steven Caple Jr.
- What might this film be about?
