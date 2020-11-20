It looks like Thor: Love and Thunder is going to have such a big cast of Marvel players that it might end up feeling like Avengers 5. The Taika Waititi sequel is of course bringing back key players Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. But a new report points to a “sprawling cast” that suggests the film might follow in the footsteps of Captain America: Civil War – a movie that features multiple key Marvel characters without being a big Avengers sequel.

In a new THR report about Black Panther 2, there’s also info about another Marvel movie: Thor: Love and Thunder. Per their story, “In January, Taika Waititi’s sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to ‘an Avengers 5 feel,’ thanks to its ensemble.”

Saying the film will have an “Avengers 5 feel” suggests that we could be getting something akin to Captain America: Civil War – a film that brought together almost everyone in the MCU, something that’s usually reserved for Avengers sequels. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, and returning Thor franchise players include Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. But we also recently learned that Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord was also going to be in the flick, suggesting that more Guardians of the Galaxy players were on board. Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor blasting off with the rest of the Guardians, so that makes sense.

But the THR report suggests that even more familiar MCU faces could be popping up. That would make sense since Avengers: Endgame left the MCU in such a weird, new place, and Marvel now has to reassemble and rebuild its cinematic universe in new directions.

Elsewhere in MCU land, Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man 3 is expected to arrive in 2021, and James Gunn will likely start shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the end of that year.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to open on February 11, 2022.