Daily Podcast: ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about the new Netflix choose-your-own-adventure original movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Opening Banter: Happy New Year everyone! This week we are not doing a Water Cooler because of the Holiday and will instead be doing an extra long Water Cooler episode next week. Also be on the lookout as our top ten lists have started posting on the site and we will be doing some Top 10 movie lists episodes in the next week.
In Our Feature Presentation: A spoiler-filled discussion and reaction to Black Mirror Bandersnatch.
- How did everyone watch/experience Bandersnatch?
- What did you think of the idea of a choose your own adventure movie and did this change it at all?
- What did we think? Spoiler free reactions.
- Recommendations as to the best way to watch this movie.
- SPOILER WARNING
- Our experiences with Bandersnatch
- Is there more to see? Worth watching again?
- The possible endings
- The after credits ending
- Chris: ‘Black Mirror’ Producers Explain ‘Bandersnatch’ Alternate Endings, and Why Season 5 Was Delayed
- Easter eggs?
- What would we like to see in future Choose your own adventure releases?
Other articles mentioned:
- How to Watch ‘Bandersnatch’, the Choose Your Own Adventure ‘Black Mirror’ Movie
- Joshua’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Spoiler Review: A Course-Correcting Adventure Gives the Illusion of Choice
- HT’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Review: Netfix’s Choose-Your-Own Adventure Experiment is Entertaining Enough – At Least the First Time Through
