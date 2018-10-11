Daily Podcast: Biggest Film Pet Peeves, Movie Marathons, Mr. Mom, Fantasy Island, Rookie of the Year & Apple
Posted on Thursday, October 11th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 11 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Weekend Editor Brad Oman and Senior Writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Mr. Mom, Fantasy Island, Rookie of the Year and Apple. And in the mailbag we’ll answer some listener e-mails.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Mr. Mom’ TV Series Coming from MGM and Vudu
- Ben: Dave Bautista May Head To ‘Fantasy Island’, Which is Described as “Westworld Meets The Cabin in the Woods”
- Brad: ‘Rookie of the Year’ Remake in the Works at 20th Century Fox
- Brad: Apple Original Shows Will Be Free for Those with Apple Devices
In The Mail Bag:
- Peter asked if listeners had nostalgia or love for the Chronicles of Narnia movie, and a few people responded”
- Nikita from Ukraine says “I’m 27 years old, and Chronicles of Narnia is my first book(s), so you can say that I have some nostalgia. However, the main reason I decided to write is to state that Narnia is very different from Lord of The Rings. It presents a fun mix between Greek and Christian mythologies while LotR stays mainly in Scandinavian and German mythos. The reason why they are so often conflated is because of the new horseshit movies like Prince Caspian or Voyage of the Dawn Treader that randomly decided to have very Tolkien-esque look with walking trees and whatnot, and completely forgotten what made C.S.Lewis’s world unique. I hope that Netflix gives the books justice and we finally get “The Last Battle”.”
- Leanne R., LA says “Just wanted to give a bit of love to the Chronicles of Narnia series. I wouldn’t call myself a hard-core follower of the Narnia film franchise, but growing up my paternal family was extremely Christian and CS Lewis was one of the few approved fantasy authors I could read, so I owned all the Narnia books as a child (Harry Potter was frowned upon, so naturally I read all those books too). I also have distinct memories of going to Blockbuster and seeing DVDs of the 90s BBC adaptation of the Narnia series that covered almost all of the books and really fueled my desire to see an adaptation on the big-screen. While the 2005-2010 franchise only spanned 3/7 books and didn’t really garner as much success as other Children’s Fantasy films (read: HARRY POTTER), I think it at least proved that the hardcore Christian audiences would show up for it, so I’m excited to see if Netflix does justice to Lewis’s work as well as lives up to the the fantasy elements in the film franchise adaptation. My only caveat is, as this was originally produced by Buena Vista/Disney, would that maybe conflict with how Netflix produces their version? And most importantly, could they afford to have Liam Neeson reprise his role as Aslan?? Anyhow, I hope this brought some added insight to the question of whether any Narnia fans exist out there. Thanks again for an informative pod, keep up the good work!”
- Andrew S says “Big fan of the podcast. You asked on the most recent episode if there are people excited about the Narnia Netflix news. I will raise my hand on that ????? As someone who grew up in Christian conservative culture in the south, Narnia was a pretty big deal at my house. Years later (I’m 28), there’s a lot of things about my upbringing that I don’t love anymore, but Narnia is one that still has a special place in my heart. I also do not love the movies, but grew up around the books, and have hope that Netflix can make something better out of the source material. Furthermore! I think there are probably a lot of people in my same situation who are excited for this. Presumably, this will be family friendly, but even beyond that, the Christian elements of it will probably play well to Southerners and the Christian crowd in a way that Game of Thrones never has. I saw several excited reactions among my Facebook friends, for what that’s worth. Thanks and keep up the good work!”
- Jeremy writes in “This feels strange because I’ve never before reached out to the producer of one of the dozen-or-so podcasts I listen to, but I felt compelled to let you know my opinions on Netflix acquiring the rights to the Chronicles of Narnia, which you mentioned in your October 3rd edition of the /Film podcast. So remember, you’re the lucky one here. Anywho, I have a deep fondness for the Chronicles of Narnia. I have nostalgia-tinged memories of reading them when I was younger, and having my dad read them to me and my siblings before bed. I love the world that C.S. Lewis created, and I love the story arc he painted. I enjoyed the movies that came out several years back, but recognize that they had clear problems and were not “good” movies— they seemed to be aiming for a younger audience and a cleaner, family-friendly vibe. Meh. All of that being said, I have mixed feelings on the topic of Netflix’s acquisition of the rights. I believe one of the chief differences between the Chronicles of Narnia and the Lord of The Rings, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, et al, is that the Narnia books are driven by one storyline, and the world they’re set in was created to provide a framework for that storyline. C.S. Lewis had the story he wanted, and he stuck with it (it was an overtly religious allegory, which may explain why it isn’t as widely accepted as other fantasy stalwarts). Conversely, other fandoms’ creators have a fascinating world that they’ve built in their heads, then they come up with a compelling story to fit into their world that helps to reveal more of it to the reader/viewer. The latter lends itself much more easily to the task of world building or writing expansive TV shows/movies that expand on side characters and explore minor subplots/plot holes in great detail. All of this being said, I would love to see more Narnia movies, even if Netflix reboots it and goes back at it from the beginning. I don’t want a TV show because I feel that it would just pitter along and ultimately not be worth the effort or time I would invest in it— I would prefer that they took their time and money and put it into making really excellent movies.
- Thank you for your time. My name is Jeremy and I live in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I hope my writings have provided you insight into alternative viewpoints you may not have considered before, and that it wasn’t so long that it bored you. Have a wonderful night, and thanks for all the work you do in providing us with the /Film content!”
- Conor from Cincinnati,OH writes in “I’m attending a 24 hour horror movie marathon in Columbus Ohio next week. Was wondering what tips the slashfilm daily crew had for being in a movie theater pretty much all day? It sounds like you’ve all got a lot of experience with this from various film festivals. Additionally any similar experiences from the crew? most movies viewed in one day (in theater or at home)?”
- Peter: I did Butt-num-a-thon for a few years and that was a real challenge. Wear comfortable clothes, but also don’t kill yourself trying not to sleep. It’s supposed to be fun.
- Brad: Wear the most comfortable clothes you can find. Sneak snacks in so you don’t have to pay so much for concessions all day. Save your drink cup. The longest time I spent in a theater was the Star Wars marathon with The Force Awakens, which was about 15.5 hours, but I also did the Phase 1 Marvel marathon and the Lord of the Rings Extended Cut in theaters, each around 12 hours.
- Ben: Put on extra deodorant. Bring a change of clothes and change halfway through. I think I had a 5 or 6 movie day one year at Sundance
- Gary from Boston writes in “What are your pet peeves when watching movies or tv shows. Breaking the fourth wall, parking in front of a building in NYC or Boston and using the image of the crucifix as a cheap way to signify the chosen one.”
- Peter: The misuse of tech or fake tech, and when the characters on screen aren’t taking their own story seriously
- Brad: Completely fabricated phone and computer operating systems. When characters clearly don’t have liquid in cups they’re holding. Poorly Photoshopped family photos. The same damn sound effects used for dolphins, baby laughs and cats.
- Ben: Obvious continuity flaws, people’s mouths not matching what they’re saying when the camera is filming them from behind
