Daily Podcast: Best Recasts in Film History, Thundercats, Game of Thrones Stage Play, Rocky Prequel, and More
Posted on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 30, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Thundercats movie, a Game of Thrones stage play, and a Rocky prequel series. Then they dive into the mailbag and answer a few listener questions.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Ben) ‘Thundercats’ Movie to Be Directed By ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Helmer Adam Wingard
- (HT) ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel About the Fateful Tourney at Harrenhal is Becoming a Broadway and West End Stage Play
- (Chris) ‘Rocky’ Prequel Series Being Written by Sylvester Stallone
In The Mailbag:
- What is your process of deciding what to watch? My husband and I constantly find ourselves overwhelmed by our watchlists on multiple services along with my Letterboxd queue. We sit down to watch a movie and inevitably spend 20 minutes trying to decide what to watch. How do you manage that? – Missy in FL
- Wonder Woman was the only DCEU film that I actually loved. I had such high hopes for the sequel, which turned out to be an immense disappointment. Among its many flaws, they somehow managed to make it less PC and more racist than the first movie, which was set during WWI. My question for the crew is: when was the last time you had very high hopes for a movie only to have them completely and utterly dashed? – M from Dakar, Senegal
- What are the best recasts in film history? I’m thinking of something like Eric Stoltz being replaced with Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future, or Stuart Townsend being swapped out for Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings. What are some of your favorites? – Tyler from Seattle (Note: we should try to stick to instances where someone has literally been cast and started filming, only to then be replaced)
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.