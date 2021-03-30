? My husband and I constantly find ourselves overwhelmed by our watchlists on multiple services along with my Letterboxd queue. We sit down to watch a movie and inevitably spend 20 minutes trying to decide what to watch. How do you manage that? – Missy in FL

Wonder Woman was the only DCEU film that I actually loved. I had such high hopes for the sequel, which turned out to be an immense disappointment. Among its many flaws, they somehow managed to make it less PC and more racist than the first movie, which was set during WWI. My question for the crew is:

? I’m thinking of something like Eric Stoltz being replaced with Michael J. Fox in

Back to the Future

, or Stuart Townsend being swapped out for Viggo Mortensen in

The Lord of the Rings

. What are some of your favorites? – Tyler from Seattle (Note: we should try to stick to instances where someone has literally been cast and started filming, only to then be replaced)