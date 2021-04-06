Chris! Oh dear Chris. I have been noticing that our tastes in movies and shows often are the same. I was very curious: what are your thoughts on this Nordic style horror/thriller genre? Have you watched: Fortitude on Prime or Trapped and Black Spot on Netflix? Or perhaps The Head, an HBO MAX original? If you have seen these types of shows, which ones did surprise you in a good way? Any recommendations? I have seen all previously mentioned shows and just love that type of tone and grisly over the top violence in them. Also what are your expectations for the upcoming Antlers movie? Unless you have seen the screener already, I can’t wait for it to come out on any platform, I have high hopes. On top of that I have not heard you talk about Servant, the Apple TV+ original produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Have you seen it? I think it is pretty dope, all the fine wine consumption on top of this suspenseful storyline. Acting is top notch as well! Man I have tons of questions built up for you Mr. Evangelista lol, just leave me your phone number and I will call you with the rest of them haha JK. Thank you guys! Y’all became such a big part of my life it is very surprising for me to realize. Wish you all great success and chill vibes! – Yerbol from the Bay Area (PS It’s been 2 years or so since the last time I wrote, my son is now 4yo and I am choosing to show him anything that interests him, whether it is age appropriate or not, nothing is off the table, but I am explaining the scary and new concepts to him like I would to an adult. So far he has seen parts of IT chapter one and parts of Ghostbusters original and reboot. He is very cool about it.)