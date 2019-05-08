On the May 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss visiting the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home and we will play interviews with stars Jon Favreau and Tom Holland.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In Our Feature Presentation: Ben Pearson talks about his visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2018. He shares some of the cool info he learned from the visit and we play two of the roundtable interviews conducted on set with stars Jon Favreau and Tom Holland.

All the other stuff you need to know: