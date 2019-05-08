Daily Podcast: Ben Visits The Set Of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ To Interview Jon Favreau & Tom Holland
Posted on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss visiting the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home and we will play interviews with stars Jon Favreau and Tom Holland.
In Our Feature Presentation: Ben Pearson talks about his visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2018. He shares some of the cool info he learned from the visit and we play two of the roundtable interviews conducted on set with stars Jon Favreau and Tom Holland.
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Visit: Everything We Learned About Mysterio, Nick Fury, MJ, and Peter Parker’s Globetrotting Adventure
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: It Sounds Like J. Jonah Jameson and The Daily Bugle Will Appear in the MCU
- How a Car Commercial Impacted the MCU
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jacob Batalon Was “Hysterically Laughing” When Peter Parker Got Dusted [Interview]
- Tom Holland Tells ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Audiences to Brace for Impact [Set Visit Interview]
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director Jon Watts Wants to Avoid “Second Movie Bloat” [Interview]
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan Has a New Love Interest [Set Visit Interview]
