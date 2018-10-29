Daily Podcast: Avatar 4 & 5, Boba Fett, Avengers 4, Twilight Zone, and More
Posted on Monday, October 29th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the October 29, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Halloween, the abandoned Boba Fett movie, Avatar sequels, Trial of the Chicago 7, King of the Jungle, another Thai cave rescue movie, and casting for the Twilight Zone reboot. In the Spoiler Room, we’ll talk about Avengers 4’s surprising returning cast members.
In The News:
- ‘Halloween’ on Track to Become Biggest R-Rated Horror Hit After ‘It’, ‘A Star is Born’ Rises Over ‘Venom’
- Boba Fett Movie Would Have Featured the Other Bounty Hunters From ‘The Empire Strikes Back’
- ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5’ Already Filming, Loses Papyrus Font, Sigourney Weaver Talks About Shooting Underwater
- ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Movie Will Be Directed By Aaron Sorkin
- Michael Keaton to Play Tech Giant John McAfee in ‘King of the Jungle’, Replacing Johnny Depp
- ‘Into the Dark’: Yet Another Thai Cave Rescue Movie in the Works at Universal
- ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Casts Adam Scott to Recreate William Shatner Episode
In the Spoiler Room:
