The Boba Fett movie is no more, but had it happened, Fett wouldn’t have been the only bounty hunter in the spotlight. The film was going to feature the bounty hunters who appeared alongside Fett in The Empire Strikes Back as well. Whether or not this would’ve lead to an exciting Star Wars spin-off film will remain a mystery, though.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Boba Fett movie “would have focused on Fett and the menagerie of bounty hunters who appeared alongside him on the deck of a Star Destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back.” This project was originally being developed for Josh Trank, to the point where a teaser was created for Trank to unveil at Star Wars Celebration. That all changed, however, when bad buzz began to boil over from Trank’s Fantastic Four movie. Trank himself more or less disowned the movie on Twitter, only to quickly delete the tweet. Rumors swirled that Trank’s behavior on the Fantastic Four set was unprofessional, and the terrible reviews of the finished film certainly didn’t help his case.

On the heels of this, Trank left the Boba Fett film in 2016. The official story was that the filmmaker was departing the movie on his own accord, but unofficially, it looked like Trank was fired due to the Fantastic Four fiasco. After Trank’s departure, all was quiet on the Boba Fett front until 2018, when word came that Logan director James Mangold would helm the movie. That came to an end last week when Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the Boba Fett movie was officially dead, and Lucasfilm was now focusing on the TV series The Mandalorian instead.

With all that in mind, we’d be wise to just move on and never think of the Boba Fett movie again! But that’s not how the internet works, especially when it comes to Star Wars. So let’s examine what this now-cancelled movie might have been, shall we? While plot details for the movie are non-existent at this time, the EW story confirms the film would focus on both Fett and the Empire Strikes Back bounty hunters, which confirms it would’ve been a prequel, like the other Star Wars Story films. The hunters were hired by Darth Vader to track down Han Solo in Empire, and like Boba Fett, we didn’t learn a whole lot about them in the film itself. Later works, like books and comics, fleshed them out a bit more.

Boba Fett

Everyone knows this guy, right? The Star Wars character who became famous just because he had a really cool costume. That’s it! That’s all there is to this character when we meet him. Boba Fett notoriously first debuted in animated form in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special before his live-action debut. The character grew to be a fan favorite, and the Star Wars prequels gave us even more backstory – he’s a clone of another bounty hunter, Jango Fett. Boba Fett would’ve presumably been the main character of this cancelled film, since it was constantly referred to as the “Boba Fett movie.”

IG-88

Check out this guy! IG-88 was, according to Wookiepedia, “a rogue, deadly masculine IG-series assassin droid manufactured by Holowan Laboratories who worked as a bounty hunter. Following the Battle of Hoth, he and several other bounty hunters were summoned by Darth Vader to the Executor and hired to track down the Millennium Falcon and her Rebel crew. Unable to track his quarry, IG-88 trailed his chief rival, Boba Fett, to Bespin, where the bounty hunter destroyed the assassin droid. However, IG-88 managed to survive the defeat, and he later worked with mercenary Bazine Netal.” I like the look of this character, especially since it was created with practical effects (it’s just a puppet!). I imagine the version that would’ve appeared in the Boba Fett movie would’ve been CGI, though.

Zuckuss

This handsome fellow is Zuckuss, described as an “insectoid male Gand findsman who worked as a bounty hunter prior to and during the Galactic Civil War. A skilled tracker who often worked with 4-LOM, Zuckuss had a run-in with Han Solo that left his ship, the Mist Hunter, powered down on a strange planet. He was later among the hunters assembled by Darth Vader to find the Millennium Falcon following the Battle of Hoth.” Imagine an entire movie where someone keeps saying “Zuckuss” out loud. Imagine it, folks.

4-Lom

4-Lom has a body similar to C-3P0, and was an “ambitious LOM-series protocol droid who overrode his programming and became a galactic thief and later a bounty hunter. He often worked together with Gand findsman Zuckuss.” Which means Zuckuss and 4-Lom would’ve been buds in the movie.

Dengar

Dengar, also known as “the funny one” (okay, I made that up), was “a Corellian bounty hunter operating since the early stages of the Clone Wars. Dengar participated in an operation on Quarzite—during which he served as a member of a syndicate of hunters including Boba Fett, Bossk, and Asajj Ventress—to secure property valuable to Lord Otua Blank of the planet Quarzite.”

Bossk

Last, but certainly not least, here’s Bossk, “a male Trandoshan bounty hunter and the son of Cradossk who was known for hunting Wookiees. During the Clone Wars, Bossk worked alongside fellow hunters Aurra Sing and Castas to mentor the orphaned Boba Fett. Their scheme to kill Fett’s hated enemy Mace Windu resulted in Fett and Bossk’s arrest. After a stint in prison, Bossk worked in Fett’s syndicate of bounty hunters, taking jobs for clients including Otua Blank and Asajj Ventress.”