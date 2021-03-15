Daily Podcast: 2021 Oscar Nominations, Snubs, and Surprises
Posted on Monday, March 15th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including this morning’s Academy Award nominations.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- 2021 Academy Award Nominations Announced: ‘Mank’ Leads with 10 Nods
- HT: Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
- Chris: Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Brad: Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Ben: Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Jacob: Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- HT: Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
- Chris: Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
- Brad: Best Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
- Ben: Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jacob: Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- The Biggest Surprises and Snubs From the 2021 Academy Award Nominations
- HT: First Cow
- Chris: Delroy Lindo
- Brad: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Ben: Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jacob: Paul Raci
- Trivia
- Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell: first time two women have been nominated for Best Director in the same year; there are now seven women who have been nominated for Best Director in the history of the Oscars.
- Minari’s Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung become the first actors born in Korea to earn nominations.
- Minari producer Christina Oh is the first Asian American woman to receive a nomination for Best Picture.
- Judas and the Black Messiah marks the first time an all-Black producing lineup earned a nomination for Best Picture (Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler).
