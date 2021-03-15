On the March 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including this morning’s Academy Award nominations.

    • 2021 Academy Award Nominations Announced: ‘Mank’ Leads with 10 Nods
      • HT: Best Actor
        • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
        • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
        • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
        • Gary Oldman, Mank
        • Steven Yeun, Minari
      • Chris: Best Actress
        • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
        • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
        • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
        • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
        • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
      • Brad: Best Director
        • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
        • David Fincher, Mank
        • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
        • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
        • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
      • Ben: Best Original Screenplay

 

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

      • Jacob: Best Picture

 

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

    • HT: Best Adapted Screenplay
      • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
      • The Father
      • Nomadland
      • One Night in Miami
      • The White Tiger
    • Chris: Best Animated Film
      • Onward
      • Over the Moon
      • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
      • Soul
      • Wolfwalkers
    • Brad: Best Score
      • Da 5 Bloods
      • Mank
      • Minari
      • News of the World
      • Soul
    • Ben: Best Supporting Actor
      • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
      • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
      • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
      • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
      • LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Jacob: Best Supporting Actress
      • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
      • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
      • Olivia Colman The Father
      • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
      • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
  • The Biggest Surprises and Snubs From the 2021 Academy Award Nominations
    • HT: First Cow
    • Chris: Delroy Lindo
    • Brad: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    • Ben: Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Jacob: Paul Raci
  • Trivia
    • Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell: first time two women have been nominated for Best Director in the same year; there are now seven women who have been nominated for Best Director in the history of the Oscars.
    • Minari’s Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung become the first actors born in Korea to earn nominations.
    • Minari producer Christina Oh is the first Asian American woman to receive a nomination for Best Picture.
    • Judas and the Black Messiah marks the first time an all-Black producing lineup earned a nomination for Best Picture (Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler).

 

