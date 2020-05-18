Spike Lee is back with Da Five Bloods, his latest movie that’s headed to Netflix next month. Lee’s film follows four African-American veterans who head back to Vietnam in search of the remains of their dead squad leader – and buried treasure. Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Jonathan Majors, and Chadwick Boseman star. Watch Da Five Bloods trailer below.

Da Five Bloods Trailer

A new Spike Lee joint is always worth celebrating, especially now, when new movies are in short supply. While theaters remain (mostly) closed, Lee’s latest is headed to Netflix, giving us all the chance to check it out from the safety of our homes. Da Five Bloods is “the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.”

“Let me tell you a story,” Lee said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “The United States Armed Forces came close to being torn apart when black soldiers heard that Dr. King was assassinated. They also heard that their brothers and sisters were tearing shit up in over 100 cities across America. The tipping point came very close; the black soldiers were getting ready to set it off in Vietnam—and not against the Vietcong either.”

Lee added:

“We’ve always believed in this country. That is why we fought for this country, even knowing we were slaves, in the Civil War. That is the reason why I show Milton Olive III, 18 years old, the first African American to be awarded the Purple Heart in Vietnam. That’s why I show Crispus Attucks, the first American, not just a black person, the first American to die for the United States in the American Revolutionary War at The Boston Massacre.”

In that same interview, Lee reveals that at one point, Oliver Stone was set to make a version of the movie – but with white veterans as the main characters. After Stone walked away from the project, it fell into Lee’s hands. “We wanted to do it, but we wanted to make changes,” Lee said. “We wanted to make the story about African American Vietnam vets.”

Da Five Bloods hits Netflix on June 12.