With movie theaters out of commission as quarantine stretches on, it was unknown when we’d see the new Spike Lee joint. But the BlacKkKlansman director always keeps us on our toes — announcing the surprise release of his new war drama, Da 5 Bloods, on Netflix. Lee took to Twitter to announce the Da 5 Bloods release date, which will be premiering globally on the streamer this June.

Spike Lee’s war drama had been in the works since last year, but we hadn’t heard much news about Da 5 Bloods, which is set to star Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and Chadwick Boseman. But on Thursday, Lee made the surprise announcement of the Da 5 Bloods release date, which has been set for June 12 on Netflix.

“This is Spike Lee, got good news — got great news! My new film, the new Spike Lee joint, Da 5 Bloods, is coming on Netflix June 12, Friday. Yes, yes, yes. It’s coming out. The world premiere,” Lee announced in a video on Twitter before telling his fans to “be safe.”

God Thursday Morning. DA New Spike Lee Joint-DA 5 BLOODS Will Be Streaming Out Onto World On Friday,June 12th. Please Check It Out. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. Peace And Love. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/pC86pe2hcC — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

Da 5 Bloods stars Jonathan Majors as one of four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman). The film also stars Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Mélanie Thierry and Jasper Pääkkönen.

Da 5 Bloods marks Lee’s fourth collaboration with Netflix. After kicking off their partnership with a series remake of his film She’s Gotta Have It, Lee directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s one man show Rodney King and produced the time-travel movie See You Yesterday.

Here is the synopsis for Da 5 Bloods:

Da 5 Bloods follows a four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure. Our heroes battle forces of man and nature as they’re confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Lee also shared the poster for Da 5 Bloods, which you can see below. Da 5 Bloods premieres globally on Netflix on June 12, 2020.