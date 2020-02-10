If you’re craving more CSI in your life, CBS is thinking about making you very happy. The network is mulling over a CSI revival event series that would bring back some original stars of the procedural drama. The original CSI ran for fifteen seasons, and spawned three spin-offs: CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber. The potential event series would be related to the main CSI, and set in Las Vegas.

I never watched CSI, but I was always aware of it – probably more so CSI: Miami, due to its very meme-able moments where David Caruso says something pithy and then puts on his sunglasses. But the original show (and its spinoffs) was unquestionably popular, or else it would’ve have lasted for fifteen years. And now it might come back! Deadline says CBS is considering a CSI event series revival that could potentially bring back William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who both appeared in the original series.

There aren’t many other details beyond that, save for the comment that the series would be set in Las Vegas and serve as a “sequel to the mothership CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” CSI premiered in 2000, and focused on “a dedicated group of forensic investigators at the Las Vegas Crime Lab works to solve often-grisly crimes in Sin City. Heading up the graveyard shift (an appropriate term in this case) is supervisor D.B. Russell, a “Left Coast” Sherlock Holmes who devours crime novels. Members of Russell’s team include Julie Finlay, Nick Stokes, Sara Sidle (the team’s moral compass), Greg Sanders and Morgan Brody. The investigative team works closely with Capt. Jim Brass — a seasoned detective who is a protector of CSI — Dr. Al Robbins — medical examiner — and quirky lab technician David Hodges. Previous leaders of the group include Gil Grissom and Dr. Ray Langston.”

The cast for the series over the years included William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, Elisabeth Shue, and Jorja Fox. CSI: Miami was the first spin-off, launching in 2002. That was followed by CSI: NY in 2004 and CSI: Cyber in 2014.

Jason Tracey, whose credits include Burn Notice and Elementary, is set to write the script for the CSI event series revival, with CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV producing.