Last fall, we learned that film legend Clint Eastwood would be starring in and directing Cry Macho, a movie adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name. The movie had been teased as part of Warner Bros.’ plan to release each entry on its 2021 film slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, but now the specific Cry Macho release date has been revealed. Get more details below, and be sure to text your dad what you learn – he’ll probably appreciate the heads up.



Cry Macho is set to enter theaters and debut on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Eastwood has been interested in making this for more than thirty years (!), originally announcing that he wanted to adapt it back in 1988. Various iterations snaked through development over the decades, including one in which The Lincoln Lawyer director Brad Furman was going to direct Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. But the project eventually rolled back around to Eastwood, who was finally able to cross it off his bucket list.

The story follows a washed-up horse trainer and former rodeo star named Mike Milo, who schemes to make $50,000 by grabbing a streetwise Mexican boy from his alcoholic mother in Mexico City and delivering him to his father, Milo’s ex-boss, in Texas. As they make an unexpectedly challenging trek back across rural Mexico, the cowboy comes to find a bit of redemption as he ends up teaching the young boy some lessons about what it means to be a good man.

Eastwood is obviously one of the most legendary filmmakers of his or any other generation, and the idea that he lived long enough to experience one of his movies getting a day and date release on a streaming platform is kind of incredible. Even more incredible is the fact that Eastwood (who is currently 90 years old) was able to shoot this movie during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eduardo Minett, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Horacio Garcia Rojas, Alexandra Ruddy, Ana Rey, and Paul Lincoln Alayo co-star alongside him.