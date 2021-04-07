Revenge is a dish best served hot…but not burned to a crisp, as Emma Stone‘s Cruella De Vil should’ve been when she sets her haute couture cloak on fire in the trailer for her new film. But presenting a dog-killing fashionista like the 101 Dalmatians villain as a protagonist is also unlikely, yet here we are. A new Cruella trailer has been released by Disney, with the confirmation that the live-action 101 Dalmatians origin story will still be released simultaneously in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access next month. Watch the new Cruella trailer below.

Cruella Trailer

How do you make Cruella De Vil your protagonist? Well, first you cast Emma Stone, then you get her to do her best Joker impression as she sets off on a mission of revenge against her ruthless boss (Emma Thompson). The new trailer shows off the aspiring fashionista’s “killer instincts” as she crafts a second identity as Cruella De Vil, who wreaks havoc across the London streets, setting cloaks on fire and kidnapping dogs. All for “poetic justice,” as she says in the trailer.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs this punk-inspired take on the character, bringing in his I, Tonya co-star Paul Walter Hauser to play one member of the film’s thieving duo, Horace and Jasper. Joel Fry, who you may recognize from Game of Thrones, is playing Hauser’s fellow thief. Emma Thompson, who has previously worked on multiple Disney projects (Treasure Planet, Brave, Saving Mr. Banks, and the Beauty and the Beast remake) co-stars along with Mark Strong.

Here is the synopsis for Cruella:

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is slated for release on May 28, 2021 in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access.