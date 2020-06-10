If you took Game of Thrones, ran it through a cutesy Playmobil-style filter, and put the executive producers of Robot Chicken behind it, you’d get Crossing Swords, the new stop-motion animated series coming to Hulu. Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root created and wrote the 10-episode stop-motion animated series, which taps into just the brand of goofy gore and raunchy jokes that their fans love, now in a medieval setting. Watch the Crossing Swords trailer below.

Crossing Swords Trailer

Nicholas Hoult has found a niche for himself in the historical comedy, whether in front of the camera or voicing a cutesy stop-motion animated character in a new Hulu series. Hoult stars as Patrick, a good-natured squire who dreams of serving the kingdom as a member of the royal guard, but realizes that the rules of his kingdom are evil, alcoholic psychopaths who treat their subjects as wartime pawns and sex objects. It’s like Game of Thrones if it were a self-aware cartoon that wasn’t afraid to spill buckets of blood and wave around animated appendages.

Joining Hoult in the voice cast are animation voice acting legend Tara Strong, as well as Adam Ray, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McClendon-Covey.

The Playmobil-inspired animation style is unique and playful, and Hoult gives an energetic, near-unrecognizable performance as the lead. It seems like the kind of adult animated fare that you would expect from the creators of Robot Chicken, and one that will help Hulu compete with Netflix’s abundant animated fare. It seems that streaming platforms have been trying to tap into the adult animated comedy market with their original titles, like Netflix’s Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman, and Apple TV+’s Central Park. Crossing Swords will likely be a strong contender for Hulu.

Here is the synopsis to Crossing Swords:

Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

All 10 episodes of Crossing Swords debuts on Hulu on June 12, 2020.